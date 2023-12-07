Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Glb 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Glb 200 X247 My20.5 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2829 mm
|Height
|1659 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1834 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1656 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|148 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|190 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|148 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1620
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N2476872W000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Sound System
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Amazon Alexa
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Rear Seat
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Breakdown Management
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Storage Roller Blind
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Comfort Suspension
- Comfort Pack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Designer Key
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Dynamic Select
- ECO Indicator
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Easy Entry System Third Row Seating
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Global Positioning System
- Google Services
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go
- LED High Performance Headlights
- Locking Verification
- MBUX Personalisation
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Pack
- Navigation System
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Park Assist - Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Progressive Line
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Safety Pack
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Silk Matt Trim
- Service Pack
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Telediagnostics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Theft Notification
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Third Row Seats
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Twin Tailpipes
- Upholstery - Artico
- USB Input Socket
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- AMG Exclusive Pack - $2,490
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,390
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,990
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $290
- Communications Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Seat Pack - $1,390
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,990
- Exclusive Pack - $2,990
- Fog Lights - LED - $390
- Multi-function Control Screen - $1,190
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Pack - $990
- Protection Package - $790
- Sports pack - $2,990
- Vision Pack - $2,690
- Wood Grain Trim - $590
Current Mercedes-Benz Glb pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|200 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$72,900
|200 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$72,900