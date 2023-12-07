WhichCar
2020 Peugeot 2008 GT Sport P24 My21 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Peugeot 2008 GT Sport P24 My21 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 2008 GT Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 221 mm
Wheelbase 2605 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 4300 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1287 kg
Gcm 2955 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1755 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 174 g/km
CO2 Combined 138 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18 99H
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18 99H
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Pseudo Macpherson Stru
Rear Suspension Deformable Cross Beam Rear Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vr3Ushnjp@J123456
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Peugeot 2008 pricing and specs

Allure 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $38,945
GT 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $43,397
Allure 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $39,990
GT 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $44,490
Allure 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $39,200
GT 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $43,600