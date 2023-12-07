Specifications for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Porsche Cayenne Gts 9Y My21 4.0L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1682 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1676 mm
|Length
|4939 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2250 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2860 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|276 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|210 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|400 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|276 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|338 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Locking - Safe Function
- 358mm Rear Brakes
- 390mm Front Brakes
- 4D Chassis Control
- Active Air Intake Flaps
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Active Drive AWD System
- Air Blades with Side Air Intakes
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Aerodynamics
- Adaptive Cylinder Control
- Automatic Hold Function
- Aluminium Bonnet
- Aluminium Doors
- Aluminium Front Wings
- Alcantara Headlining
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alcantara Pack
- Aluminium Roof Panel
- Alcantara Seats
- Aluminium Side Sections
- Alcantara Sunvisors
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adaptive Rear Spoiler
- Adjustable Rear Seat
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Audio Interface/s
- Autobiography Paint Palette
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Trim
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Extensions
- Black Exterior Mirror Lower Trim
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Sill Guards
- Black Tailpipes
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Black Window Surrounds
- Curtain Airbags
- Comfort Access System
- Centre Console - Elevated with Grab Handles
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Storage
- Coasting Function
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Sunvisors - Front
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Engine Drag Torque Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electrical System Recuperation
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Apron - Sports Design
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Glovebox Compartment
- Glovebox Cooler
- Galvanised Hybrid Lightweight Construction
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster - 2 High Resolution Displays
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium - Black
- Integrated Tailgate Spoiler
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Keyless Drive
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Assist
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Interior Standard Colour
- LED Position Lights
- Light Strip
- LTE Communication Module
- Leather Upholstery
- Lightweight Battery
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Memory Card Reader
- Memory Pack - Driver
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Mixed Tyres
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Navigation System
- Non-smoking Package
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Steering Plus
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Apron - Sports Design
- Red Brake Calipers
- Reinforced Bumper - Front
- Reinforced Bumper - Rear
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Screen Heating with Auto Off
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Sports Chrono Package
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Side Skirts - Sports Design
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Seats 8 Way Adjustment
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Panoramic Sunroof Pack
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sports Tail Pipes
- Storage Package
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towbar Preparation
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tool Kit
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring Plus
- Tinted Windows
- Towing Eye - Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Arch Air Curtains
- Warning & Brake Assist
- Wheel Centres
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,720
- Adaptive Cruise Control - Emergency Stop & (ALKA) - $4,870
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop - $3,570
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $850
- Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,630
- Active Park Assist - $3,000
- All Season Tyres 21 Inch
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way - $800
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,750
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $4,870
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Black Door Handles - Exterior - $500
- Black Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Yellow Calipers - $18,770
- CD Changer - $1,000
- Carbon Design Pack - $5,350
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $1,800
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $720
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Compass Display - $850
- Comfort Seats Front - Power 14 Way with Memory
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,020
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $2,370
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,870
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection - $600
- Decorative Side Logo - Colour Special - $800
- Dynamic Chassis Control - $6,870
- Embossed Centre Console Armrests - $650
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $280
- Exclusive Design Gear Selector - $1,720
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,000
- Embossed Headrests - $950
- Extended Trim Package - Leather Grab Handles - $1,990
- Extended Trim Package - Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,990
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $370
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - Deep Pile - $1,900
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $1,210
- GTS Interior Package - $4,550
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $910
- Home Link - $600
- Heated Multi-function Sports Str Wheel - Alcantara - $910
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Wood - $1,490
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Carbon - $1,490
- Heat & Noise Insulating & Privacy Glass - $2,570
- Heated Steering Wheel - $560
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Interior Wood Pack - Red Gum - $1,800
- Interior Wood Pack - Anthracite Chestnut - $2,600
- Interior Pack - Painted - Contrasting Ext Colour - $3,420
- Interior Pack - Painted - Exterior Colour - $1,800
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $7,250
- Int Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching & Seat Centres - $9,750
- Leather Console Front & Rear - $3,220
- Luggage Compartment Mat - Leather Edging - $490
- LED Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $2,220
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,630
- Leather Interior Club Leather - $2,800
- Leather Interior Club Leather - Two-Tone - $3,800
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $1,250
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats
- Leather Interior Pack - Contrasting Int Colour - $3,750
- Leather Interior Pack - Interior Colour - $2,120
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,220
- Personalised Loadspace Mat with Leather Edging - $490
- Loadspace Management System - $800
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $2,750
- Massage Function Front Seats & Ventilation F & R - $6,350
- Manufacturers Logo - Matt Black & (MDPB) - $500
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front & Ventilation - $4,220
- Night View Assist - $4,650
- Paint Colour Special - $5,000
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,580
- RS Spyder Des Wheels 21 inch (BAW & BCWE & WFG)
- RS Spyder Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE) - $1,150
- Turbo Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE & WFS) - $1,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE) - $1,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BAW & BCWE & WFG) - $3,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCW & BCWE) - $3,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE & WFS) - $3,150
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BAW & BCWE) - $3,150
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCWE) - $2,770
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BAW & BCWE & WFG) - $5,270
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCWE & WFS) - $5,270
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCW & BCWE) - $5,270
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BAW & BCWE) - $5,270
- Turbo Design Wheels 22 inch (BCWE) - $3,020
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,630
- Rear Axle Steering - $4,300
- Roof Rails in Black Aluminium - $1,220
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Preparation - $720
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,800
- Rear Wiper Trim - Gloss Black - $420
- Surface Coated Brake - White Calipers - $6,250
- Sports Design Black Pack - $980
- Soft Door Close - $1,470
- Sports Design Exterior Mirror Upper Trims - Carbon - $3,120
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Solid Paint
- Surround Sound System Premium - $1,850
- Towbar System - $1,850
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $4,250
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,120
- Vehicle Key - Leather in Leather Pouch - $990
- Vehicle Key Painted - Alcantara Pouch - $780
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$138,700
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$146,700
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$179,500
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$188,500
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$154,600
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$160,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$178,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$185,100
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$288,400
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$297,200
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$364,700
|Gts 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$209,600
|Gts 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$212,600