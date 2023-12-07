WhichCar
2021 BMW Ix3 M Sport G08 Electric 4D Wagon

e356181c/2021 bmw ix3 m sport 0 0 electric 4d wagon 04e80161
2021 BMW Ix3 M Sport G08 Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2021 BMW Ix3 M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1616 mm
Ground Clearance 179 mm
Wheelbase 2864 mm
Height 1668 mm
Length 4734 mm
Width 1891 mm
Kerb Weight 2180 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2725 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Power RPM 6000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 275/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wby7X420%0Sy67459
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China

Current BMW Ix3 pricing and specs

M Sport Pro 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $102,300
M Sport 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $86,900
M Sport Pro 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $104,900
M Sport 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $89,100