2021 Genesis Gv80 3.0D AWD Matte Jx.v1 My21 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

066c1b94/2021 genesis gv80 3 0d awd matte 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 04ec0167
2021 Genesis Gv80 3.0D AWD Matte Jx.v1 My21 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Genesis Gv80 3.0D AWD Matte. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1674 mm
Tracking Rear 1689 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2955 mm
Height 1715 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1975 mm
Kerb Weight 2267 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3005 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2722 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 232 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 317 g/km
CO2 Combined 232 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 588 Nm
Makimum Power 204 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/40 R22 106Y
Rear Tyre 265/40 R22 106Y
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx22 +47
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx22 +47

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links
Rear Suspension 4 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtha81Dmlu123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis Gv80 pricing and specs

3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $130,000
3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $133,000
3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat Rse 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $134,500
3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat Rse 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $137,500
3.5T AWD Lux Coupe 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $136,000
3.5T AWD Lux Coupe Rse 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $140,500