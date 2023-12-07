WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Levante
  4. Modena S

2021 Maserati Levante Modena S M161 My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

16fa1c05/2021 maserati levante modena s 3 0l petrol 4d wagon 0551017e
2021 Maserati Levante Modena S M161 My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Maserati Levante Modena S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Maserati Levante News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1676 mm
Ground Clearance 274 mm
Wheelbase 3004 mm
Height 1693 mm
Length 5005 mm
Width 1981 mm
Kerb Weight 2109 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 253 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Combined 253 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 580 Nm
Makimum Power 316 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/35 R21
Rear Tyre 295/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zn6Yu61D00X123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Levante pricing and specs

GT Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,900
Modena 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $195,000
Modena S 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $198,500
Trofeo 4D Wagon 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $297,000
GT Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $142,400