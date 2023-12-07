Specifications for the 2021 Maserati Levante Modena S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Maserati Levante Modena S M161 My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1624 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|274 mm
|Wheelbase
|3004 mm
|Height
|1693 mm
|Length
|5005 mm
|Width
|1981 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2109 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|253 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Combined
|253 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|316 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zn6Yu61D00X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Brake Assist
- Active Blind Spot Monitoring
- Active Driver Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Chrome Exterior Highlights
- Body Coloured Lower Mouldings
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Interior Trim
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Black Badges
- Blind Spot Assist
- Black Tailpipes
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Cast Braking System
- Daylight Opening - Black Finish
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Fog Light Surrounds - Black
- Front & Rear Sport Fascias
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Hybrid Drive System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Boot Release
- Laminated Front Glass
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery - Contrast Stitching
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8.4 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Nerissimo Package
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Aluminium
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way with Memory
- Premium Leather Upholstery
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - Dark Finish
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Steel Door Sills - Illuminated
- Steel Door Sills
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Rear Spoiler
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sports Seats Powered 12 Way - Driver Memory
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Summer Tyres
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Machine Polished
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone with Air Quality Sensor - $2,797
- Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlights - $8,391
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,249
- Alcantara Headlining - $4,755
- All Season Tyres
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,916
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $5,594
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,916
- Blue Brake Calipers - $668
- Bi-Xenon Full AFS with Washers - $1,939
- Carbon Fibre High Gloss Interior Trim - $7,798
- Chrome Trunk Sill - $787
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $1,044
- Easy Access System - $932
- Full Leather Upholstery
- High Gloss Wood Trim - $4,102
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front - $1,115
- Heated Rear Seats - $1,081
- Heated Washer Jets - $634
- Interior Wood Trim - $2,719
- Keyless Entry - Extended (Including Rear Doors) - $727
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $5,407
- Load Protection Net - $559
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel - Heated - $940
- Leather Sports Strg Wheel with Carbon Fibre Insert - $1,410
- Matt Carbon Fibre Weave Interior Trim - $9,323
- Metal Net High Gloss Interior Trim - $6,713
- Mica Paint - $2,745
- Metallescent Paint - $2,745
- No Badge
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre - $1,865
- Performance Brakes
- Pearlescent Paint (3-Coat) - $7,458
- Premium Package - $1,827
- Red Brake Calipers - $668
- Remote Engine Start System - $559
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $2,238
- Roof Rails - Metallic Finish - $2,238
- Rear Privacy Glass - Laminated - $1,492
- Silk Interior Upholstery - $2,610
- Silver Brake Calipers - $1,413
- Smoke Pack - $149
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Bowers & Wilkins - $2,693
- Spare Wheel 18 inch - $861
- Trailer Tow Country Specific - $2,685
- Upholstery - Premium - $16,782
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,282
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $668
Current Maserati Levante pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,900
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$195,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,500
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$297,000
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$142,400
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$193,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$196,500
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$293,900
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$147,600
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$200,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$203,600
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$304,600