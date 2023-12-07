WhichCar
2021 Peugeot Partner City Swb K9 My22 1.2L Petrol 3D Van

c1071af5/2021 peugeot partner city swb 1 2l petrol 3d van 04c40154
2021 Peugeot Partner City Swb K9 My22 1.2L Petrol 3D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2021 Peugeot Partner City Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1577 mm
Wheelbase 2785 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 4403 mm
Width 1921 mm
Kerb Weight 1283 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 647 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 142 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 129 g/km
CO2 Urban 166 g/km
CO2 Combined 142 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent Cross Arms, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc <=2.5T
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot Partner pricing and specs

City Short 3D Van 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $26,900
Pro Long 4D Van 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $34,400
Premium Short 4D Van 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $34,100
Premium Long 4D Van 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $36,600
Pro Short 4D Van 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $31,900