Specifications for the 2022 Audi Q2 40 TFSI Quattro S Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi Q2 40 TFSI Quattro S Line 3Y My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1553 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2587 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4191 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|135 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|198 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgazka123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 272mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Aluminium Look Interior Elements
- Ambient Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Colour Bumpers & Lower Body Section
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Information System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 3.5 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Tailgate with Programmable Opening Height
- Exclusive Rear Diffuser
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Handwriting Recognition
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media System with 8.3 inch Touchscreen
- Multi-media Interface
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Progressive Steering
- Parking System Plus
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- S Line Body Styling
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sill Trims - Special
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $1,430
- Blade - Body Colour
- Blade - Manhattan Grey Metallic
- Blade - Matte Titanium Grey - $481
- Black Headliner - $585
- Extended Black Styling Package - $1,560
- Heated Front Seats - $845
- Inlays in Light Graphics Format - $728
- Inlays - Aluminium - $481
- Metallic Paint - $1,553
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,553
- Privacy Glass - $975
- Premium Package - $3,835
- S Line Bumpers - Grey - $390
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,405
- Styling Pack - $3,497
- Virtual Cockpit - $845
Current Audi Q2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,950
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,300
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$56,800
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$48,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$55,700