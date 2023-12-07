WhichCar
2022 BMW Ix1 Xdrive30 M Sport U11 Electric 4D Wagon

2022 BMW Ix1 Xdrive30 M Sport U11 Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 BMW Ix1 Xdrive30 M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1587 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2692 mm
Height 1616 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 2010 kg
Gcm 3780 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2580 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 494 Nm
Makimum Power 230 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independant Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wby62Ef0%05V63289
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW Ix1 pricing and specs

Edrive20 Xline 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $77,300
Xdrive30 Xline 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $83,200
Xdrive30 M Sport 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $83,200
Edrive20 Xline 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $78,900
Xdrive30 Xline 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $84,900
Xdrive30 M Sport 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $84,900