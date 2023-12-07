Specifications for the 2022 BMW X6 M Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW X6 M Competition F96 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1699 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1688 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2972 mm
|Height
|1693 mm
|Length
|4941 mm
|Width
|2019 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2295 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|286 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Combined
|286 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|460 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/35 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|315/30 Zr22
|Front Rim Size
|10.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbscy020%0Lf75946
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension Professional
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Adjustable Pedals
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Split Tailgate Operation
- Aluminium Trim
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Grille
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Compound Brake System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Chassis Tuning
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compatible Apps
- Competition Package
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Driving Assistant Professional with (ADCC)
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driving Profile Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Mode
- Extended Leather Pack
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Engine Cover
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- M Drive
- Multi-functional Front Seats
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Multifunctional Sports Seats
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats with memory
- Premium Gear Selector
- Power Mirrors
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Software Update
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Setup Button
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Shadow Line
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Smart Key Card
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Storage Package
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Mode
- Temperature Sensor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Tyre Temperature Gauge
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Acoustic Glass - $1,200
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Compound Brake System - Painted Calipers
- Carbon Interior Trim
- Display Key - $700
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Full Leather Interior
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone - $1,000
- Individual Metallic Paint - $2,600
- Indulgence Pack - $7,000
- Individual Trim Finishers
- M Carbon Experience - $10,000
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - $3,900
- Remote Engine Start System - $690
- Roof Rails - High-gloss Shadowline
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Professional - $4,800
- Solar Control Glass - $1,000
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,400
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$140,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$144,900
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$178,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$247,900