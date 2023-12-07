Specifications for the 2022 Cupra Ateca Vzx Launch Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Cupra Ateca Vzx Launch Edition Kh My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2631 mm
|Height
|1613 mm
|Length
|4386 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1652 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|225 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzzkmznr000001
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bucket Front Seats
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dark Aluminium Mirror Covers
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Display Screen 9.2 Inch
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Full LED Headlights
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Gear Knob with Contrast Stitching
- Light Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System 12 inch
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Exhaust System
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Quad Exhaust
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Assist
- Surround Camera System
- Safe Exit Assist
- Sports Seats - Bucket
- Sports Wheels
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Blue
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black & Copper
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $1,800
Current Cupra Ateca pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vzx 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$61,900
|Vzx 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$63,490