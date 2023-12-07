Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line Jk.v1 My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1641 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1630 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1973 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|235 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|345 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|235 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|422 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtm#81$%&U000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats - Remote Release
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Auto Comfort Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Active On-demand Electronically Controlled AWD
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bolster Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Mat - Carpet
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Central Locking Driver Controls
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Dark Chrome Grille
- Dark Chrome Highlights - Headlights
- Dark Chrome Window Frame Trim
- Dual Exhaust
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Drivers Seat Switch Function Alert
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Shifter
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Front Bumper Skid
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Hydro-dynamic Engine Mounts
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Integrated Controller
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles - LED
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Multi Terrain Mode Display
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumpers
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sports Instrumentation
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Black - Front
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Special Seat Inserts
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Storage Space Under Rear Flooring
- Suede Seat Inserts
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Transfer Control
- Two-tone Steering Wheel/Steering Column
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Matte Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Matte Mica Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$71,100
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,300
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$75,500
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,200
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$80,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$73,100
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$68,700
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$81,900
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$81,000
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$89,900
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,300
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,300
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$72,900
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,400
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,400
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$86,400
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$82,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$70,500
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$84,000
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$83,070
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$92,200
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$126,475