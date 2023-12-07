WhichCar
2022 Genesis Gv80 2.5T AWD Lux Matte 6 Seat Jx.v3 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

68561f31/2022 genesis gv80 2 5t awd lux matte 6 seat 2 5l petrol 4d wagon 05570180
2022 Genesis Gv80 2.5T AWD Lux Matte 6 Seat Jx.v3 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 6
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv80 2.5T AWD Lux Matte 6 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1674 mm
Tracking Rear 1689 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2955 mm
Height 1715 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1975 mm
Kerb Weight 2108 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2890 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2722 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 189 g/km
CO2 Urban 337 g/km
CO2 Combined 243 g/km

Engine
Engine Dual Direct Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 422 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R20 111W
Rear Tyre 265/50 R20 111W
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20 +47
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20 +47

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links
Rear Suspension 4 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtha81Bmlu123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis Gv80 pricing and specs

3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $130,000
3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $133,000
3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat Rse 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $134,500
3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat Rse 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $137,500
3.5T AWD Lux Coupe 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $136,000
3.5T AWD Lux Coupe Rse 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $140,500