2022 Hyundai Palisade Highlander (8 Seat) Lx2.V3 My23 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

406e1f35/2022 hyundai palisade highlander 8 seat 3 8l petrol 4d wagon 052a0171
2022 Hyundai Palisade Highlander (8 Seat) Lx2.V3 My23 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Palisade Highlander (8 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1708 mm
Tracking Rear 1716 mm
Ground Clearance 203 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1750 mm
Length 4995 mm
Width 1975 mm
Kerb Weight 1911 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 251 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 195 g/km
CO2 Urban 349 g/km
CO2 Combined 251 g/km

Engine
Engine Gasoline Direct Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 355 Nm
Makimum Power 217 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/50 R20 102V
Rear Tyre 245/50 R20 102V
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx20 +49.5
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx20 +49.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhr#81$%&U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Palisade pricing and specs

Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,900
Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $75,000
Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,900
Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $75,000
Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $77,900