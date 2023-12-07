Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander (AWD) Nx4.V2 My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|181 mm
|Wheelbase
|2755 mm
|Height
|1665 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|142 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|200 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|416 Nm
|Makimum Power
|137 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 101H
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 101H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +51
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhja81Dmmu000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Active On-Demand 4WD
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Auto De-humidifier
- Air Diffuser - Front Cabin
- Auto Defog System
- Alloy Effect Gear Knob Insert
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Alloy Effect Surrounds
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Bluelink Connected Car Service
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Central Airbag
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Calendar Integration
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console - Deluxe Type
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Badging
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Connected Routing Navigation
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- City/Urban/Inter-urban Operational Speeds
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Gear Shift Buttons
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- LCD Instrument Cluster - Coloured
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Metal Effect Scuff Plates
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Assist - Front
- Park Assist - Rear
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Premium Cloth - Dashboard Centre Trim
- Premium Cloth - Door Centre Trim
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radar Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Remote Ext Lights, Hazard Warning Lights & Horn
- Remote Services
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Vehicle Status & Notifications
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Satin Chrome Door Frame & Beltline Moulding
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection Rear - Advanced
- SOS Emergency Call
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Valet Mode
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $595
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Standard Paint
Current Hyundai Tucson pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$42,400
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$44,300
|Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,600
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$46,000
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,700
|Elite N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,100
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|Highlander (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$45,000
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,900
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$50,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,500
|Highlander (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,300
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,900
|N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,700
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$44,650
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,650
|Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,650
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$47,150
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$49,150
|Elite N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$43,150
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,650
|Highlander (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,150
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,150
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,150
|Highlander N Line (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,650
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$51,650
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,650
|Highlander (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,650
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$51,650
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,650
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$53,150
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,150
|Highlander N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$49,150
|N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,650