2022 Land Rover Range Rover D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) L460 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2022 Land Rover Range Rover D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) L460 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover D350 Hse Swb (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1702 mm
Tracking Rear 1704 mm
Ground Clearance 219 mm
Wheelbase 2997 mm
Height 1870 mm
Length 5052 mm
Width 2047 mm
Kerb Weight 2438 kg
Gcm 6850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
CO2 Extra 165 g/km
CO2 Urban 232 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 258 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R22 114
Rear Tyre 285/45 R22 114
Front Rim Size 9.5 Ch +42.5
Rear Rim Size 9.5 Ch +42.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salka9Aw3Na123456
Country Manufactured England

