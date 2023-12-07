Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqb 350 4Matic Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqb 350 4Matic Edition 1 X243 My23 Electric 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2829 mm
|Height
|1698 mm
|Length
|4684 mm
|Width
|1834 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2163 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2580 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|215 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independant Macpherson Strut, Transverse Stabiliser
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Transverse Stabiliser
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Pass B-Pillar - Lower Outside
|VIN Number
|W1N2436122*??????
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Hungary
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 4Matic AWD
- Five Seat Interior
- Acoustic Ambient Protection
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Distance Assist
- Advanced Sound System
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Radiator Grille
- AMG Specific Front Apron
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- AMG Specific Rear Apron
- Aluminium Trim Strips
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Grille
- Black Headliner
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Air Vents
- Cloth Headlining
- Charging Cable - Public
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dual Electric Motors
- Digital Handover for Vehicle Key
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Distronic
- Dynamic Select
- Electric Art Line
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- Exterior LED Luminescent Band
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- EQ Specific Blue Elements
- End of Traffic Jam Function
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Apron Air Curtains
- Front Apron with Chrome Inserts
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Grille Surround
- Gloss Black Insert - Rear Diffuser
- Grey Door Centre Panels
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Elements - Special
- Key Fob Special
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Load Compartment Package
- LED High Performance Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Linguatronic
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Multi-link Rear Suspension
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Park Pack
- Pre-entry Climate Control
- Pedestrian Protection
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 100kW)
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Automatic
- Predictive Navigation
- Progressive Exterior
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Rear Apron with Chrome Inserts
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Diffuser - Chrome Garnish
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Reversible Loadspace Mat
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Alarm
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Surround Lighting with Logo Projection
- Smartphone Interface
- Sport Seats
- Sill Trims - Special
- Surround Sound System
- Suspension with Adjustable Damping
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Telediagnostics
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Upholstery - Artico/Dynamica
- Upholstery - Grey
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Black & Copper
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
Optional Extras
- AMG Leather - Black - $1,700
- Climatised Front Seats - $1,200
- Interior Wood Trim - $300
- Interior Wood Trim - Alternate Pricing - $300
- Magno Paint - $3,300
- Mercedes-Benz Wallbox Gen 1.5 - Type 2 AC - $1,709
- MBUX Innovation Package - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Non-metallic Paint
- Power front seat Driver/memory - $560
- Power front seat Passenger/memory - $463
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus - $1,300
Current Mercedes-Benz Eqb pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|350 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,000
|250 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$87,734
|350 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,155
|250+ 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$89,100
|250+ 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$87,300