2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Es 7 Seat (2Wd) Zm My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

3ad81f02/2022 mitsubishi outlander es 7 seat 2wd 2 5l petrol 4d wagon 04f10164
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Es 7 Seat (2Wd) Zm My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Es 7 Seat (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1593 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2706 mm
Height 1742 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1862 mm
Kerb Weight 1635 kg
Gcm 3955 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2355 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18 103H
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18 103H
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxtgm4W%Z123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $43,700
Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD $46,200
Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $41,900
Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $36,800
Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD $38,600