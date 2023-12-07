Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) Zm My22 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1593 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|2706 mm
|Height
|1745 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1862 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2108 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|542 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|35 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6C
|CO2 Combined
|35 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|195 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20 101W
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20 101W
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxdgn0W%Z123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Driving Beam
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear
- Air Compressor
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Active Yaw Control
- Battery Charge Mode
- Battery Save Mode
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Central Airbag
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Speedometer
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Emergency Lane Assist
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display - 10.8 inch image
- High Voltage Cut-off System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPedal Mode
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Selector
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- Moving Object Detection
- Microsuede Seat Trim
- One Touch Fold Seat Storage
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Power front seat Driver
- Privacy Glass
- Parallel Hybrid Mode
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Camera
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Super All Wheel Control
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Recess
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Series Hybrid Mode
- Synthetic Leather Seat Bolster
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Side Window Demisters
- Terrain Mode Select System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- V2G/V2H Ready
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Mode Regenerative Braking System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Prestige Paint - $940
- Solid Paint