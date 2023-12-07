Specifications for the 2023 Audi Sq8 4.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Audi Sq8 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4M My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1679 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1687 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1749 mm
|Length
|5006 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2270 kg
|Gcm
|6460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|279 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Extra
|206 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|403 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|279 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|770 Nm
|Makimum Power
|373 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf1Zjd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Sound System
- 3D View
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Alcantara Door Trim Inserts
- Aluminium Exterior Mirror Housings
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cloth Headlining
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Front & Rear Lights Coming/Leaving Home Animation
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cylinder on Demand Technology
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Grille Special
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- High Beam Assist
- HD Matrix LED Headlights
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Centre Console Inlay
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Turning Lights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Leather Headrests
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Seat Bolsters
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Progressive Steering
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- S Body Styling
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Security Services
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Dual Panel/Tinted/Elec Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Sill Trims Front with Logo - Aluminium Inlays
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $1,000
- Black Exterior Styling Package Plus - $2,550
- Black Style Pack - $1,850
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Grey Calipers - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack - $10,900
- Exclusive Paint - $7,600
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,950
- Inlays - Wood - $400
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front & Ventilation - $1,050
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $900
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $900
- Sensory Package - $13,900
- Solid Paint
- Tow Hitch & Electrics - $1,500
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Satellite Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Carrara White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Waitomo Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Dragon Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
Current Audi Sq8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$167,269