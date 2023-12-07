WhichCar
2023 Audi Sq8 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4M My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

d7821b21/2023 audi sq8 4 0 tfsi quattro 4 0l petrol 4d wagon 04f20169
2023 Audi Sq8 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4M My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Sq8 4.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1679 mm
Tracking Rear 1687 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1749 mm
Length 5006 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2270 kg
Gcm 6460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 279 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Extra 206 g/km
CO2 Urban 403 g/km
CO2 Combined 279 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 770 Nm
Makimum Power 373 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R22
Rear Tyre 285/40 R22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf1Zjd123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Sq8 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $167,269