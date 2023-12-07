Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Py My22 2.0L Diesel C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1789 kg
|Gcm
|6200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1441 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|169 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|251 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|405 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 8 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cloth Upholstery
- Driver Alert System
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embedded Modem
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Manual Temperature Control
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Steel Wheels
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- Off Road Pack - $1,150
- Prestige Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
- Tow Pack - $1,700
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640