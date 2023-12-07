WhichCar
2023 Hyundai Kona Premium Sunroof Sx2.V1 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Hyundai Kona Premium Sunroof Sx2.V1 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Kona Premium Sunroof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1591 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1585 mm
Length 4350 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1338 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1885 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 149 g/km
CO2 Urban 193 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18 95V
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18 95V
Front Rim Size 7Jx18 +50
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18 +50

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle, High Performance Dampers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhh#813S&U000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Kona pricing and specs

Sx2.V1 My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $31,400
Hybrid N Line 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $39,200
Hybrid 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $35,300
N 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $44,800
N Line 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $39,200