WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Wrangler
  4. Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door Jl My23 3.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1b491e9d/2023 jeep wrangler rubicon 4x4 2 door 3 6l petrol 2d hardtop 05580180
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door Jl My23 3.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep Wrangler News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1598 mm
Tracking Rear 1598 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2459 mm
Height 1841 mm
Length 4334 mm
Width 1894 mm
Gcm 3751 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2404 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1497 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 235 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 190 g/km
CO2 Urban 313 g/km
CO2 Combined 235 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 347 Nm
Makimum Power 209 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/70 R17
Rear Tyre 255/70 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number 1C4Hjxjg*#W230702
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Jeep Wrangler pricing and specs

Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $83,950
Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $83,950
Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $81,900