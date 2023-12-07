Specifications for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door Jl My23 3.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1598 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2459 mm
|Height
|1841 mm
|Length
|4334 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Gcm
|3751 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2404 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1497 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|235 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|190 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|313 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|235 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|347 Nm
|Makimum Power
|209 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1C4Hjxjg*#W230702
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 240 Amp Alternator
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 342mm Rear Brakes
- Four Seat Interior
- Active On-Demand 4WD
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop
- Antenna- Fixed Long Mast - Right Front
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Switches
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Colour/Accent Colour Grille
- Body Coloured/Black Grille
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Bumper
- Black Hard Top Roof
- Black Wheel Arch Flares
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bucket Seats 2nd Row
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Coil Suspension
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Decal Pack
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Diff Lock Front
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Electronic Front Stabiliser Bar Disconnect
- Electro Hydraulic Power Steering
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fold Down Windscreen
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Full Metal Doors
- Floor Mats - Front
- Gloss Black Exterior Accents
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heavy Duty Brakes
- Heavy Duty Rock Slider with Step Assist
- Heavy Duty Suspension
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Hard Top Headliner
- Engine Immobiliser
- Instrument Panel Bezels - Dark
- Interior Accents
- Key Theft Deterrent System
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-view Driver Information Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8.4 inch Touch Screen
- N95 Bio Filter
- Navigation System
- Off Road Plus Mode
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Removable Doors
- Remote Engine Start System
- Removable Hard Top - 3 Piece
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Rear Seat Backrest Forward Folding
- Rear Stabiliser Bar
- Rock-Trac 4x4 System
- Remote USB Port
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sports Bar
- Storage Bag/s
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Skid Plate - Transfer Case
- Skid Plate - Fuel Tank
- Skid Plate - Transmission
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Selec-Speed Control
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel Carrier
- Spare Wheel Cover
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trail Rated Badge - Left Front Fender
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- Upholstery - Black
- Urethane Shift Lever
- Vented Bonnet
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wash-Out Interior with Drain Plugs
Optional Extras
- Premium Package - $3,835
- Premium Paint - $1,175
- Standard Paint
- Trail Ready Package - $3,835
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Sarge
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Black
|Black
|Standard Paint
|—
|Punk'n
|Orange
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Hydro Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Sting Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Firecracker Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Bright White
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Silver Zynth
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|High Velocity
|Yellow
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
Current Jeep Wrangler pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$83,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$83,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,900