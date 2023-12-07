Specifications for the 2023 Lexus Ux200 F Sport +Ep1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Lexus Ux200 F Sport +Ep1 Mzaa10R 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Direct Shift Cvt
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
MORE Lexus News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|4495 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1980 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|132 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|116 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|159 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|132 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 Rf18 95V
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 Rf18 95V
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthy35Bh202123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 281mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Control
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Alloy Scuff Plates
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Bi-LED Headlights - 3 Eye
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cushion Airbags
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Climate Concierge
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Custom Mode
- Cornering Lamps
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Easy Access System
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Tray
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- GPS Clock
- Glass Sensor
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Illuminated Entry
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Leather Accented Gear Shift lever
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lexus Safety System 2+
- Lexus Safety Sense Plus
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Lane Trace Assist
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Mobile Assistant
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Multi-media System with 10.3 inch Touchscreen
- Moonroof
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Normal Mode
- Parking Assist Monitor
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Pre-Brake Warning
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking & Clearance Sonar
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Projector Headlights
- Painted Inner Door Garnish
- Parking Support Alert
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Performance Rod - Front
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Performance Damper
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Remote Touch Controller
- Remote Touch Interface (Touchpad)
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelt Tension Reducer - Front & Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Smart Device Link
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Style Pack - Exterior
- Style Pack - Interior
- Speed Recognition
- Sport S Mode
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sport S+ Mode
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- WMA Compatible
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wireless Smartphone Connectivity
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,500
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Onyx
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Caliente
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Cobalt Mica
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Titanium
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|White Nova
|White
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Carnelian
|Orange
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Khaki Metal
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Chrome
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Graphite Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Iridium
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,750