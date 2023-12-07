Specifications for the 2023 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X4) B30E 3.0L Diesel 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|3125 mm
|Height
|1800 mm
|Length
|5280 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1840 kg
|Gcm
|5950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1260 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|180 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|254 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|207 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 320mm Front Brakes
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drive By Wire Throttle
- Driver Foot Rest
- Driver Headrest - Adjustable
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Lane Keeping - Overtaking
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Freestyle Doors
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartments - Upper & Lower
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion-minimising Brake Pedal
- iPod Integration
- Leather Door Rails
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Locking Rear Differential - Switchable On/Off
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 4.2 inch LCD
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Passenger Headrest Front Seat - Adjustable
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Rollover Protection System
- Rake & Slide Adjustment Front Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbag Centre - Driver
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Secondary Collision Mitigation
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sunglass Holder
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Turn Assist
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vanity Mirror - Passenger
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Silver
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Gun Blue
|Blue
|Mica Paint
|$695
|Rock Grey
|Grey
|Mica Paint
|$695
|Red Volcano
|Red
|Mica Paint
|$695
|True Black
|Black
|Mica Paint
|$695
|Ice White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Concrete Grey
|Grey
|Mica Paint
|$695
|Ingot Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$695
Current Mazda BT-50 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,660
|GT (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,260
|GT (4X4) Standard Tray Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,153
|Thunder (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,095
|Xtr (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,540
|Xtr (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,880
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,280
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$56,780
|Xtr (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,773
|Xs (4X2) C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$35,520
|Speed (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,690
|Xs (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,883
|Xt (4X2) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,520
|Xt (4X2) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,020
|Xt (4X2) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$46,060
|Xt (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,460
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,520
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,020
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,830
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$51,330
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,230
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,730
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,020
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$43,520
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$41,883
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$45,103
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$48,953
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,383
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,883
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,603
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$50,103
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,723
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,223