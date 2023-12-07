Specifications for the 2023 Mazda MX-30 G20E Astina Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mazda MX-30 G20E Astina Mhev M30B 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2655 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1481 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|178 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|150 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18 95H
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18 95H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Rear Door Pill
|VIN Number
|Jm0Dr2W7A00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 265mm Rear Brakes
- 295mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Driving Display
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Keyless Entry
- Advanced Keyless Entry Push Button Start
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Automatic Transmission Drive Selection
- Automatic Transmission Kickdown Switch
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruising & Traffic Support
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Attention Warning
- Drive By Wire Throttle
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Display Screen 8.8 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Freestyle Doors
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartment
- G-Vectoring Control Plus
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hybrid Synchronous Motor
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Hybrid Drive System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Integration
- I-stop
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Accented & Cloth Trim
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Commander Control
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatibility - Bluetooth Audio
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way with Memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rake & Slide Adjustment Front Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbag Centre - Driver
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Brake Support - Rear Crossing
- Smart Brake Support
- Smart Brake Support - Rear
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Skyactiv-Body
- Skyactiv-Chassis
- Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Two-tone
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Bright
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $595
- Solid Paint
- Two-tone Mica Paint - $795
- Two-tone Metallic Paint - $995
- Two-tone Paint Premium - $1,390