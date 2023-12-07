WhichCar
2023 Mazda MX-30 G20E Astina Mhev M30B 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2023 Mazda MX-30 G20E Astina Mhev M30B 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Mazda MX-30 G20E Astina Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2655 mm
Height 1545 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1481 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 134 g/km
CO2 Urban 178 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18 95H
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18 95H
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Rear Door Pill
VIN Number Jm0Dr2W7A00123456
Country Manufactured Japan