Specifications for the 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range My23 Electric 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1636 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1636 mm
|Ground Clearance
|167 mm
|Wheelbase
|2890 mm
|Height
|1624 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1978 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1778 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2405 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|627 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|493 Nm
|Makimum Power
|378 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R19 104W
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R19 104W
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lrwyhce??????????
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 335mm Rear Brakes
- 355mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto Pilot
- Automatic Tailgate
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Interior
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Caraoke
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Cloth Headlining
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacitive Touch Screen 15.0 inch
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dog Mode
- Driver Seat Profile
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- High Power Charger
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Immersive Sound
- Interior Wood Trim
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- LTE Communication Module
- Mobile App Remote Functionality
- Music Streaming
- On-board Charger - AC 11KW
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way with Memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Rear Seats 8 Way with Memory
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Side Collision Avoidance
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limit Warning
- Software Updates
- Sentry Security System & Dashcam
- Standard Connectivity
- Traction Control System
- Tesla Arcade
- Tesla Theatre
- Tinted Glass Roof with Solar Protection
- Upholstery - Premium
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,400
- Enhanced Autopilot - $5,100
- Full Self Driving Capability - $10,100
- Interior Colour - Black & White - $1,500
- Multi-Coat Paint
- Multi-Coat Paint Premium - $2,400
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Solid Paint - $1,500
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Midnight Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$1,500
|Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|$1,500
|Deep Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,500
|Red
|Red
|Multi-Coat Paint Premium
|$2,400
|Pearl White
|White
|Multi-Coat Paint
|—
Current Tesla Model Y pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Long Range 5D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,900
|Performance 5D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,900
|Rear-Wheel Drive 5D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,900