Mazda CX-5 vs Kia Sportage v Kia Sorento: Which diesel SUV should I buy?

Question: Peter

Hi, I’m a sales rep now covering 800km per week. I need to move away from my VW station wagon to an SUV. I need to sit high up in an ergonomic position and prefer diesel as economy is also a must. I don’t want a commercial van, although the sitting position would be ideal. Preferably I’d get a mid-sized SUV that’s easy to park.

Budget: $50,000

Answer: Samantha

Hi Peter,

The 2WD SUV versions give you a more affordable price option if you are not going off-road, meaning you can step up in spec instead of being saddled with a drivetrain you don’t necessarily need.

The Mazda CX-5 is a fabulous package, with a solid drivetrain, lovely dynamics and handling characteristics and excellent safety. If you don’t need a lot of room in the boot then it’s a great all-round package.

The CX-5 Maxx Sport specification is best value, but for the long hours you spend in the car, look at the GT, though it is 4x4. The 2.2-litre diesel is smooth and punchy, and the cabin is ergonomic with nice features.

From a value for money and warranty standpoint, the Kia Sportage GT Line and the larger Kia Sorento are hard to beat. The $45,990 top-shelf Sportage’s 2.0-litre diesel is relatively frugal and very eager, and the interior is surprisingly slick. The seats are well bolstered, and it is an agile compact SUV with great featured for the price – plus you cannot beat its seven-year warranty and capped servicing.

At $55,990, the Sorento Platinum diesel is loaded with inclusive spec and excellent safety features (including supportive leather heated front and rear seats, radar cruise, lane departure system, adaptive headlights and all the airbags). But it’s a bit over your budget new, so you may want to look at a demonstrator.