Subscribe
Advice

Mazda CX-5 vs Kia Sportage v Kia Sorento: Which diesel SUV should I buy?

Peter needs an SUV with a high, ergonomic seating position with an economical diesel engine.

9 Jun 2017
Mazda CX 5 Jpg

Question: Peter

Hi, I’m a sales rep now covering 800km per week. I need to move away from my VW station wagon to an SUV. I need to sit high up in an ergonomic position and prefer diesel as economy is also a must. I don’t want a commercial van, although the sitting position would be ideal. Preferably I’d get a mid-sized SUV that’s easy to park.

Budget: $50,000

Answer: Samantha

Hi Peter, 

The 2WD SUV versions give you a more affordable price option if you are not going off-road, meaning you can step up in spec instead of being saddled with a drivetrain you don’t necessarily need.

Mazda cx-5

The Mazda CX-5 is a fabulous package, with a solid drivetrain, lovely dynamics and handling characteristics and excellent safety. If you don’t need a lot of room in the boot then it’s a great all-round package.

The CX-5 Maxx Sport specification is best value, but for the long hours you spend in the car, look at the GT, though it is 4x4. The 2.2-litre diesel is smooth and punchy, and the cabin is ergonomic with nice features.

Kia Sportage

From a value for money and warranty standpoint, the Kia Sportage GT Line and the larger Kia Sorento are hard to beat. The $45,990 top-shelf Sportage’s 2.0-litre diesel is relatively frugal and very eager, and the interior is surprisingly slick. The seats are well bolstered, and it is an agile compact SUV with great featured for the price – plus you cannot beat its seven-year warranty and capped servicing.

Kia Sorento

At $55,990, the Sorento Platinum diesel is loaded with inclusive spec and excellent safety features (including supportive leather heated front and rear seats, radar cruise, lane departure system, adaptive headlights and all the airbags). But it’s a bit over your budget new, so you may want to look at a demonstrator.

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

WhichCar logo lockup
News

Welcome to the new-look WhichCar.com.au

WhichCar.com.au takes on a brand-new look, with a mix of evolutionary and revolutionary elements to bring you the best in automotive news and features.

a day ago
Mike Stevens

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.