The world is pledging its much-needed support for the victims of Australia's disastrous bushfire season, with the automotive world doing its bit to help.

A number of big (and small) players have donated to the cause, including Holden, which has pledged a significant $1 million donation. Up to $200,000 of that will go to the Australian Red Cross, while the rest will be split among a number of charities and areas directed by its wider dealer network.

Here's a list of everyone else in the auto industry who's getting involved.

Lewis Hamilton

The Fomula 1 champion, whose love of animals is no secret, has donated $500,000 to a number of wildlife rescue organisations and rural fire services.

Toyota Australia

Australia's biggest motoring brand pledged a $3000 donation for every 'four' and a $6000 for every 'six' hit during day four of the Sydney test and a Big Bash match which raised $223,000 for The Salvation Army Australia. It also donated an extra $250,000 to recovering communities.

Ford Australia

The Blue Oval has set aside $100,000 to the Australian Red Cross, and is also matching employee donations up to $50,000. Additionally, it is also providing vehicles to emergency services organisations and charities on the ground.

Motorsport

Local racers have jumped on board to donate, with Scott McLaughlin and DJR Team Penske auctioning off his 2017 race suit and helmet, the proceeds of which will go to the Red Cross and WIRES (wildlife rescue). He will match the final auction price with a donation of his own.

Toby Price (Dakar rally champion), Jack Miller (Moto GP), Thomas Randle (Supercars series), Kelly Racing (Supercars) and Molly Taylor (Australian Rally Champion) are all donating in a similar fashion. Hats off!

Read: Legendary NSW dirt track gutted by bushfire

While it won’t be exhaustive, we would like to recognise as many major donations as possible. If we’ve missed anyone please let us know at whichcar@bauer-media.com.au.



We hope to continue adding donations to this list in the future.

On behalf of WhichCar - a sincere thank you.

MORE TO COME