You can now buy a Lego McLaren Elva

Fancy your own version of McLaren’s new hypercar? Then this new Lego set is here to help

2 Jun 2021
Kian Heagney
McLaren Elva LEGO
If you’re like us and the odds of you ever owning a McLaren Elva hinge on how lucky you are with your Lotto ticket, then this new kit from Lego may just be the perfect compromise.

Which Car Car News Mclaren Ela
The McLaren Elva is the latest addition to the McLaren hypercar stable, and with it now being said that just 149 examples of the topless hypercar will be built, this latest addition to the Lego Speed Champions line-up may be the closest young (and old) McLaren fans ever get to seeing one.

McLaren Elva revealed
The 263-piece kit stays accurate to the real world windowless Elva - although customers of the real thing can now option a windscreen – and features a minifigure inspired by McLaren Automotive’s Principal Development Engineer for Ultimate Series, Rachel Brown.

Which Car Car News Mc Laren Evla LEGO 1
McLaren's Principal Development Engineer for Ultimate Series, Rachel Brown.

“I hope that it inspires other young people to follow their passions and pursue careers in the automotive or design and engineering industries. There are so many incredible opportunities,” said Brown.

Which Car Car News Mc Laren Evla LEGO 3
The Speed Champions series from Lego has seen a number of high-end supercars fall into the lap of car fans, including the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 Speed Champions kits.

Which Car Car News Ferrari F 8
The new Elva announcement also adds to the list of McLarens diluted down into Lego kits over the years, including the Lego Technic Senna GTR which is still available.

Which Car Car News Mclaren Senna Lego
McLaren Senna GTR LEGO Technic

The new Elva kit was released to the world on June 1, and we expect it to be available locally through all common toy retailers soon for around AU$25.

Kian Heagney
Journalist
Having spent his teenage years racing and wrenching on cars, Kian studied journalism at university only a few years ago before launching his career as a fresh-faced intern at Street Machine in 2018.

