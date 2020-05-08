Lamborghini Huracan STO: Five things you didn’t know

The Lamborghini Huracan STO promises to be the most unhinged Huracan to roll out of Sant’Agata yet. It’s a race car for the road, inspired by the brand’s one-make racing Huracan EVO Super Trofeo as well as the Huracan EVO GT3.

It’s set to debut locally in a matter of weeks but, ahead of the full reveal, we do know some details.

We know it’s RWD only and that power output is lineball with the Huracan Performante, yielding 470kW. Torque, however, appears down at 565Nm, at 6500rpm compared to the Performante’s 601Nm.

We also know it will be fast: 0-100km/h in 3.0 seconds, 0-200 in 9.0, before terminal velocity is reached at 310km/h.

But there is a vast amount of technical detail that underlies these raw numbers; so for the geeks out there, here are five facts you probably didn’t know about the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

1. COFANGO, “Made in Lamborghini”

While most road-going cars’ front ends are fitted with separate fenders and bumpers for ease of repair, the Huracan STO is fitted with a dramatic carbon fibre ‘clamshell’ design which they call Cofango. The term Cofango is a portmanteau of two Italian words: cofano, meaning hood; and parafango, meaning fender.

Lamborghini ascribes the inspiration of the design to the Lamborghini Miura, and more contemporary Sesto Elemento.

The locking pins for the front clamshell are unique, and require a key developed and 3D printed by the company's in-house R&D team.

2. From Strada to STO

Huracans up until now have been equipped with three dynamic drive modes comprising of Strada (street), Sport or Corsa (track).

The Huracan STO introduces torque vectoring into the mix, and is equipped with three new focused drive modes: STO for “normal driving”, Trofeo for Race Mode and Pioggia for raining and wet environments.

3. (Virtual) Globetrotter

Even before the Huracan STO so much as turned a wheel in real-world road testing, Lamborghini says its R&D team covered enough kilometres in simulator testing to circumnavigate the globe three times.

Exactly what latitude they were measuring by wasn’t stated but, measuring at the earth’s widest point, that’s approximately 120,225kms.

4. Some Assembly Required

While the Cofango clamshell combines two usually separate panels, eliminating fixtures and supports, all in the name of weight-saving; there are still over 2750 separate components to a Huracan STO.

5. Gran Turismo

The Lamborghini Huracan STO introduces a new advanced telemetry system to the exclusive Lamborghini UNICA mobile phone app for owners.

Utilising the car’s own data-logging sensors, on-board cameras and Lamborghini’s Connected Cloud system; the UNICA App is able to provide intuitive data analysis, videos and widgets. The development of which, Lamborghini says, required more than 25,000 lines of code.