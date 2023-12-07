WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Gemini
  4. Sl/E

1986 Holden Gemini Sl/E Rb2 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

1986 Holden Gemini Sl/E Rb2 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1986 Holden Gemini Sl/E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4035 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 879 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 118 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P175/65 Hr14
Rear Tyre P175/65 Hr14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 8E692Fl200012B
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Australia