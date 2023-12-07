Specifications for the 1991 Holden Nova Sle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Holden Nova Sle Le 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1445 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2430 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|4195 mm
|Width
|1655 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1080 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|135 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6T153Az9209004321
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release