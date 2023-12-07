WhichCar
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2375 mm
Height 1264 mm
Length 3913 mm
Width 1628 mm
Kerb Weight 1060 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 260 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 166 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 205/50 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sarrdwbgbad001881
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain