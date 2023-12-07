Specifications for the 2004 Ford Focus St170. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Ford Focus St170 Lr 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1494 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2615 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4152 mm
|Width
|1699 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1283 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|605 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Bxxgcdb3C12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Vehicle Stability Control