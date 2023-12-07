WhichCar
2006 Ford Focus Cl Ls 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2006 Ford Focus Cl Ls 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 Ford Focus Cl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4341 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1278 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
VIN Number Afadxxmjdd%$12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured South Africa