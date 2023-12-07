WhichCar
2006 HSV Coupe Gto Limited Edition Z Series 6.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2006 HSV Coupe Gto Limited Edition Z Series 6.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 HSV Coupe Gto Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1577 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2788 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4789 mm
Width 1841 mm
Kerb Weight 1670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 297 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Zx14U@#L123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Australia