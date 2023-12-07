Specifications for the 2008 HSV Vxr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 HSV Vxr 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE HSV News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1477 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2614 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4290 mm
|Width
|1753 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1333 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|221 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|W0L0Ahl08#%123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System