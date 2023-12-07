Specifications for the 2009 Ford Focus Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Ford Focus Ghia Lt 08 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4488 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|185 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Afacxxmjdc%$12345
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Head Airbags - $400
- Metallic Paint - $310