Specifications for the 2009 Holden Cruze Cdx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Holden Cruze Cdx Jg 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1544 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2685 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4597 mm
|Width
|1788 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1415 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|176 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kl3J#695J@K123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $400