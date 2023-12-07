WhichCar
2013 MG Mg6 GT Comfort Ip2X 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 MG Mg6 GT Comfort Ip2X 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 MG Mg6 GT Comfort. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2705 mm
Height 1472 mm
Length 4651 mm
Width 1827 mm
Kerb Weight 1580 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 215 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 8000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
VIN Number Lsjw24#####000011
Country Manufactured China