2014 Holden Captiva 5 Lt (FWD) Cg My15 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

b42d1a9a/2014 holden captiva 5 lt fwd 2 4l petrol 4d wagon 05350174
2014 Holden Captiva 5 Lt (FWD) Cg My15 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Holden Captiva 5 Lt (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2707 mm
Height 1717 mm
Length 4596 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 209 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kl3Df264J@B123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea