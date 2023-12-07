Specifications for the 2015 Holden Colorado Ltz (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Holden Colorado Ltz (4X4) Rg My16 2.8L Diesel Space Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3096 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5347 mm
|Width
|1882 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2071 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1079 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|238 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|238 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmu142Mk0%H000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tonneau Cover
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550