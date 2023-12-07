WhichCar
2018 Mahindra Pik-Up 4Wd S10 My18 2.2L Diesel Dual C/Chas

2018 Mahindra Pik-Up 4Wd S10 My18 2.2L Diesel Dual C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2018 Mahindra Pik-Up 4Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 1915 mm
Length 5175 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 2080 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1070 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
CO2 Extra 213 g/km
CO2 Urban 268 g/km
CO2 Combined 233 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/75 R16
Rear Tyre 245/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Ma1Te4Mnn#2%12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured India

