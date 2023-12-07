Specifications for the 2019 BMW X1 Sdrive 20I Xline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW X1 Sdrive 20I Xline F48 Lci 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|183 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1598 mm
|Length
|4439 mm
|Width
|1821 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1449 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2075 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|169 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbajg320%0Ea99146
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Light Pack
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Front Doors Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 5 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Suspension - $1,000
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,170
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,170
- Convenience Pack - $1,039
- Comfort Pack - $3,640
- Driver Assist Pack - $910
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $897
- Headlining Special - $500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Innovation Pack - $3,380
- Interior Trim Pack - $520
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $520
- Leather Upholstery - $2,197
- Metallic Paint - $1,677
- Protective Glazing - $650
- Roofliner - $390
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats - $975
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,327
- Premium Sound System - $1,547
- Sports Steering Wheel - $870
- Styling Pack - $4,420
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
Current BMW X1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$89,100
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$59,200
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$69,000
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$71,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$67,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$70,500
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$90,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$60,400
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$70,400
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$73,400