Specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Venue Elite (Denim Interior). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Hyundai Venue Elite (Denim Interior) Qx.2 My20 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1592 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1165 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4850
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhra812Lku000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auto Link
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim Special
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Roof Rails
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Traction Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Two-tone Door Mirrors
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Black Painted Roof
- Mica Paint - $495
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Solid Paint
- Two-tone Paint
- White Painted Roof
Current Hyundai Venue pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,000
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,000
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,200
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,500
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,500
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,750
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250