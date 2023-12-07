WhichCar
2020 Nissan Qashqai Ti My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

232f191d/2020 nissan qashqai ti 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04cb0158
2020 Nissan Qashqai Ti My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 Nissan Qashqai Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 188 mm
Wheelbase 2646 mm
Height 1595 mm
Length 4394 mm
Width 1806 mm
Kerb Weight 1429 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1925 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 729 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 496 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 213 g/km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 106 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R19
Rear Tyre 225/45 R19
Front Rim Size 7Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Bottom Of Rear Window
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnf%Aj11A0000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Nissan Qashqai pricing and specs

St 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,200
St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $41,800
St-L 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $41,300
Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,900
Ti 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,400