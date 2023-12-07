WhichCar
2021 MG Zst Excite My21 1.3L Petrol 5D Wagon

2021 MG Zst Excite My21 1.3L Petrol 5D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2021 MG Zst Excite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1539 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Height 1653 mm
Length 4323 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1295 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 221 g/km
CO2 Combined 162 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjw74C96Kz123456
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Zst pricing and specs

Core 5D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $25,490
Essence 5D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,490
Excite 5D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $29,490
Vibe 5D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $26,490