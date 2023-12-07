Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Venue Elite (Black) Sunroof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Hyundai Venue Elite (Black) Sunroof Qx.v5 My23 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1532 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1592 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1165 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4850
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17 +51
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17 +51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 262mm Rear Brakes
- 280mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Bluelink Connected Car Service
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Collision Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cabin Lighting
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Calendar Integration
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Centre Console Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Connected Routing Navigation
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Front Grille Chrome Inserts
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Luggage Compartment Floor - Adjustable 2 Heights
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Premium Armrests - Front Doors
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Remote Ext Lights, Hazard Warning Lights & Horn
- Remote Services
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Vehicle Status & Notifications
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Bolsters - Premium
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Skid Plate - Sump
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- SOS Emergency Call
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide - Glass
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holder - Sunvisor - Driver
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Traction Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Valet Mode
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $595
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Solid Paint
Current Hyundai Venue pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,000
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,000
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,200
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,500
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,500
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,750
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250