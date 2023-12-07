Specifications for the 2023 Mazda CX-8 G25 Sport (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mazda CX-8 G25 Sport (FWD) Cx8E 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1595 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2930 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|4925 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1799 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|561 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|252 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17 102H
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17 102H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Kg2Wla00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 2nd Row Vents with Controls
- 320mm Front Brakes
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Driving Display
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Advanced Keyless Entry Push Button Start
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Automatic Transmission Drive Selection
- Automatic Transmission Kickdown Switch
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Room Lamp - Incandescent
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Drive By Wire Throttle
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartment
- G-Vectoring Control Plus
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- i-Active AWD
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Integration
- Internet Radio Integration
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Window Open
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- 7G Mazda Connect with 10.25 Widescreen Display
- Mazda Connect
- Multi-function Commander Control
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 7.0 inch
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Off Road Traction Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Window Switch Illumination
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Roof Rack Mounting Points
- Rear Spoiler
- Rake & Slide Adjustment Front Seats
- Rake & Slide Adjustment 2nd Row Seats
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Smart Brake Support
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Skyactiv-Body
- Skyactiv-Chassis
- Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- TFT LED Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $795